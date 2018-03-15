Main Event Announced For Impact Redemption PPV

Impact Wrestling's Redemption PPV takes place on April 22 and on tonight's episode of Impact it was announced the main event will be Austin Aries defending the Impact World Championship against Alberto El Patron.

Last month, Aries defeated Eli Drake for the title and Alberto has been hovering around the title scene claiming that he is still the champion, since he never actually lost the title. Alberto was stripped of the title last year thanks to a real life altercation with Paige at an Orlando airport.

You can check out tonight's segment between Aries and Alberto in the video above and see live coverage of tonight's show by clicking here.

APRIL 22ND at Redemption on PPV - @AustinAries will defend the IMPACT World Championship against the man who was never beaten for the belt @PrideOfMexico.



