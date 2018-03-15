How Was Chris Adonis Written Off Impact?, Knockouts Title Match Set, Monster's Ball Match Announced

- Above, a Monster's Ball Match was announced between Kongo Kong and Abyss on next week's Impact. For weeks, Kong's manager, Jimmy Jacobs, has gone after Joseph Park in an attempt to bring Abyss back out to face Kong. James Mitchell returned on tonight's show and put out the challenge for Kongo to face Abyss.

You are cordially invited to the ball...THE MONSTER'S BALL.



NEXT WEEK @JimmyJacobsX finally gets his wish. His monster faces The Monster.



Who is the real Monster of IMPACT Wrestling? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/6GAhg1tsW3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018

- In January, Chris Adonis announced his sudden departure from Impact Wrestling, a move that not even the company was aware he planned on doing. Despite being scheduled all week for the previous tapings, he left midway through. On tonight's episode, it was said Eli Drake fired Adonis for being "too scared" to wrestle in the "Feast or Fired" match that took place tonight. Drake ended up getting one of the cases in the match, despite Adonis' absence. Below is video of Drake firing Adonis.

- After defeating Laurel Van Ness last week, Allie defends the Knockouts Championship against Sienna on next week's episode.