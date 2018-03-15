Earlier tonight, WWE announced WrestleMania 35 will return to the New York-New Jersey area at MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019. Below is their full statement:

The last time The Show of Shows came to MetLife was WrestleMania 29, an event held in April 2013 that grossed an excess of $72 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans from all 50 states and 34 countries. The incredible event featured WWE Champion The Rock going head-to-head against John Cena, Triple H battling Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred Match, The Undertaker taking on CM Punk, and WWE Tag Team Champions Team Hell No clashing with Dolph Ziggler & Big E.

Another big part of WrestleMania Week will be the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, all of which will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

WrestleMania 35 has strong potential to be bigger than ever, with ticket and special Travel Packages becoming available later this year. Prepare yourself as The Grandest Stage of Them All returns to New York-New Jersey on April 2019."