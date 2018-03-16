WrestlingInc.com

Lana Dances On A Pole (Video), Actors Accept Rusev's Challenge, Goldberg Vs. Brock Lesnar At WM 33

By Raj Giri | March 16, 2018

- With WrestleMania coming up in a few weeks, WWE uploaded the full WWE Universal Championship match between then-champ Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania. Lesnar defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship, which he has held ever since.

- As noted, Rusev posted a tweet this week saying that he needs a celebrity to face him at WrestleMania 34. Actors Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) accepted Rusev's challenge on social media, which led to the exchange below:






- Speaking of Rusev, his better-half, Lana, posted the video below of herself dancing on a pole at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, CA:

