Lana Dances On A Pole (Video), Actors Accept Rusev's Challenge, Goldberg Vs. Brock Lesnar At WM 33

- With WrestleMania coming up in a few weeks, WWE uploaded the full WWE Universal Championship match between then-champ Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania. Lesnar defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship, which he has held ever since.
- As noted, Rusev posted a tweet this week saying that he needs a celebrity to face him at WrestleMania 34. Actors Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) accepted Rusev's challenge on social media, which led to the exchange below:
BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks.— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018
Come at me, bro!
I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich ! https://t.co/9hvTfXUB6V— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018
It's cool. I'd be doing all the hitting anyway. #youjustgotculked https://t.co/aZOz8LVthV— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 16, 2018
I challenge @RusevBUL to a match at Wrestlemania. But I'm assembling my faction first! And if you think I'm outmatched, wait until you hear who I have in mind for my stable...— Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) March 16, 2018
?? ???? ?? ?? https://t.co/RYy51EL21z
Ha! @WWEDramaKing can outsing you! @LanaWWE can outdance you and i .... well i can MACHKA.... Happy #RusevDay https://t.co/3qhY42D4lH— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 16, 2018
- Speaking of Rusev, his better-half, Lana, posted the video below of herself dancing on a pole at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, CA: