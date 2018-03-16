Cesaro On Being In WWE: 'I'm Happy To Be There, But, Then Again, I'm Not Happy To Be There'

As previously noted, reigning and defending WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus were recently guests on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, Cesaro talked about how working with Sheamus has helped him and what he makes of not being world champion by this point in his pro wrestling odyssey. Additionally, Sheamus called the fact that Cesaro has never had a run as world champ "an absolute crime".

In Cesaro's view, being paired with Sheamus has allowed them both to show more of their personalities to the WWE Universe.

"It gave us a chance to show more personality and give both of us a chance to play off each other." Cesaro explained, "while you're out there by yourself, you don't really have anybody to play off of, but if Sheamus is out there, I know that even if something gets messed up, or one of us gets lost, or I miss my cue, then, we can play it off no matter what."

Although Cesaro is happy to be in WWE, he is certainly not complacent. 'The Swiss Superman' shared that teaming with Sheamus has helped him keep perspective.

"If you take a step back and look at it, I'm definitely happy to be there, but, then again, I'm not happy to be there. And I think that's what helps about teaming with Sheamus, anytime one of us is down, do you know what I mean, goes through something, the other one is there and we can talk. It's like good cop/bad cop. If Sheamus is down, I pick him up and if I'm down, he picks me up. And that I think is a good thing. Cesaro elaborated, "sometimes, when you're by yourself, it's really easy to dig yourself into a hole and be unhappy. But I know when it comes down to it, when I walk through the curtain, I'm out there with Sheamus and I know we're going to have a blast no matter what. And I think that really helps."

According to Cesaro, working with Sheamus has helped him on his mic skills in addition to improving his overall confidence level.

"I feel like the team has definitely helped me out a lot in terms of what we talked about earlier, confidence, and going out there and talking. And I feel like that's just a thing like being in the ring. It just needs practice and for people to get accustomed to how you talk. And I have a different way of talking because of my accent and my cadence or whatever you want and for some people, 'oh, it's sounds weird - he can't talk'. I always felt like I'm pretty eloquent at talking, but people are maybe not used to it. But, thanks to Sheamus, we go out there and we talk and we cut promos and everything and it's just that comfort level of letting people in and letting them see more of who you are and I think that will definitely help, benefit, like, my body of work."

Moreover, Cesaro claimed that building a body of work takes time.

"It always takes quite a while to break through. I mean, like, even if you look at [Edge and Christian] in [their] career, that didn't happen overnight. That took years." Cesaro added, "technically, I've been with the company almost six years and that's not really long if you look at some of the past Superstars and how long it took them [to win the world title], so I always try to keep that in perspective as well."

Sheamus, the four-time world champion, opined that Cesaro never being world champ is a travesty. With that said, 'The Celtic Warrior' professed that Cesaro will be world champ one day and when it does happen, it will be a very special moment.

"I think for Cesaro, everyone wants it and when it does happen, man, it's going to mean so much more." Sheamus continued, "we'll tag team for as long as possible, but then we'll get in the situation again of maybe we'll go away for a bit, but we'll always have this. There will be a time when we both go singles and Cesaro, like, I've said it many times in interviews. The fact that he hasn't been world champion already is an absolute crime, but it's going to happen. I know it will because there's no one more determined than him, and when it does, it's going to be an epic moment."

Head on down to the mailbox because there's a small package waiting for you. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness