NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 7): Hiroshi Tanahashi Faces Juice Robinson In The Semis

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Juice Robinson in the main event. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 30:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* Tanga Loa and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi and Tomoyuki Oka

* Taichi, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Shota Umino, David Finlay, and Michael Elgin

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe

* Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hiroki Goto defeated Kota Ibushi, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale

* Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki defeated Gedo and Kazuchika Okada

* BUSHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taka Michinoku

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Juice Robinson (New Japan Cup 2018 Semifinal Match)

The next New Japan Cup show takes place early Sunday at 2:00am ET featuring SANADA taking on Zack Sabre Jr. in the semis.