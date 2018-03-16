WrestlingInc.com

NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 7): Hiroshi Tanahashi Faces Juice Robinson In The Semis

By Joshua Gagnon | March 16, 2018

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Juice Robinson in the main event. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 30:00 mark). Below are the full results:


* Tanga Loa and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi and Tomoyuki Oka
* Taichi, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Shota Umino, David Finlay, and Michael Elgin
* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe
* Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hiroki Goto defeated Kota Ibushi, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale
* Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki defeated Gedo and Kazuchika Okada
* BUSHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taka Michinoku
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Juice Robinson (New Japan Cup 2018 Semifinal Match)


The next New Japan Cup show takes place early Sunday at 2:00am ET featuring SANADA taking on Zack Sabre Jr. in the semis.

