Who Is Kota Ibushi Facing At ROH Supercard Of Honor?, Women Of Honor Tournament Match, More

- Above is a first round match between Kagetsu and Jenny Rose in the Women of Honor Tournament to determine the division's first champion. Kagetsu would pick up the victory after hitting a 450 splash. The current quarterfinal matches are: Mandy Leon vs. Kelly Klein, Mayu Iwatani vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kagetsu vs. Sumie Sakai, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Brandi Rhodes. Dashwood already defeated Rhodes on the pre-show at ROH's 16th Anniversary. The semis and the finals will be held at Supercard of Honor XII on April 7.

- Ring of Honor's latest "5 Count" features the top prospect tournament alumni. The group includes: Silas Young, Matt Taven, Kyle O'Reilly, Dalton Castle, and at number one, Adam Cole.

See Also Adam Page On The Bullet Club Becoming A Pop Culture Phenomenon

- It's been announced Kota Ibushi will face Adam Page at Supercard of Honor XII. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)