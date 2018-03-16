WWE NXT Live Event Results From Daytona (3/15): Pete Dunne In Action, Lars Sullivan Attacks, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

* Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce. Billie Kay demanded a re-start but out came Shayna Baszler for a showdown, which brought out NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon for a brawl with Shayna

* Mark Andrews defeated Raul Mendoza

* Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves by DQ when Lars Sullivan ran in and destroyed Jose while Kona retreated. Lars later chased Reeves out and then back out of the arena during intermission

* The Authors of Pain defeated Adam Cole & NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly, Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe in a Triple Threat

* Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae

* Ricochet and Buddy Murphy defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Lars Sullivan caught Kona Reeves in the ring finally and destroyed him with the Freak Accident

* Roderick Strong defeated WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in a non-title match