Matt Hardy Welcomes WWE To The Hardy Compound (Video), Darren Young Ring Return Footage, Ken Doane

- WWE posted this video of Matt Hardy welcoming the WWE Universe to The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC. As noted, The Ultimate Deletion with Matt vs. Bray Wyatt will air during Monday's RAW. Matt's "platoon" will be included - Reby Hardy as Queen Rebecca, son King Maxel, son Lord Wolfgang, father-in-law Senor Benjamin and Vanguard 1, the drone.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mark "Henry Godwinn" Canterbury turns 54 years old today while former WWE star Ken Doane of The Spirit Squad turns 32, former WCW star Steve Armstrong turns 53 and former WWE developmental talent Brett DiBiase turns 30.

- Former WWE Superstar Darren Young returned to the ring at last week's WrestlePro event in Union, NJ for a win over Impact star Fallah Bahh. Young just posted this video with highlights from the match and thanked his supporters. Young is now using the name "No Days Off" Fred Rosser.