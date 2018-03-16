Kurt Angle Thanks Eddie Guerrero, Shortest WrestleMania Matches (Video), Angle - Ronda Rousey Note

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at the 5 shortest WrestleMania matches - Rey Mysterio over JBL at WrestleMania 25 in 21 seconds, The Hart Foundation over The Bolsheviks at WrestleMania 6 in 19 seconds, Sheamus over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28 in 18 seconds, Kane defeating Chavo Guerrero at WrestleMania 24 in 11 seconds and The Rock defeating Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 6 seconds.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WrestleMania 34 team would go further in the Mixed Match Challenge - Ronda Rousey & WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle or Stephanie McMahon & Triple H. As of this writing, 85% voted for WWE's Olympians while 15% voted for The Authority.

See Also Kurt Angle Talks Backstage Fight With Eddie Guerrero, Matches With Chris Benoit Not Being Seen Again

- This week marks 14 years since WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero defeated Kurt Angle to retain the WWE Title at WrestleMania 20. Angle took to Instagram and remembered Eddie with the following post:

14 years ago to this day, I shared the ring with possibly the greatest overall performer of all time, #eddieguerrero. He always had something up his sleeve, and he didn't disappoint in this Wrestlemania Showdown. Thank you Eddie. #LieCheatSteal #itstrue