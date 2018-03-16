Ronda Rousey - WrestleMania 35 News, Photos And Videos From Today's WWE Press Conference At MetLife

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The New Day, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Braun Strowman, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, players from the NFL's New York Giants and others were attendance at MetLife Stadium today for the official WrestleMania 35 press conference.

Regarding Rousey's appearance at the event, she was brought on stage by Triple H and noted that she will be in the ring next year at WrestleMania 35. She shook hands with Triple H before walking back off the stage. Cena's on-stage appearance included him bringing Nikki up and hugging her, adding that he doesn't know what he will be doing at WrestleMania 35 but he will love it.

Below are photos and videos from the press conference plus WWE's full announcement:

"#WrestleMania will officially be returning to @MLStadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019!" - Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver pic.twitter.com/nw4zIgIAe7 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

#WrestleMania has been a part of his life for over two decades, and the event is still just as special as it ever has been for @TripleH! @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/zRL8aTMUaf — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018