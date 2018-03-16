The Rock Suggests Opponent For Rusev And Rusev Responds, Rey Mysterio & Rich Swann Updates, 3:16 Day

- Rey Mysterio will still be appearing at this Saturday's CRASH Lucha Libre event, despite suffering a Grade One partial left biceps tear two weeks ago that could keep him out of action for a month. It's unknown if Mysterio will be able to do anything physical in the match as he was wearing a sling this week. He was originally scheduled to face Bestia 666. There has also been no official statement on if he will still be facing Jushin "Thunder" Liger at the NJPW Long Beach show on March 25th.

- Despite announcing his retirement and pulling himself from his upcoming bookings, Rich Swann is still advertised for Saturday's CRASH show.

- As part of 3:16 Day, WWEShop.com has a deal where you can save 25% off orders over $30 including title belts. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. . The sale ends Friday, March 16th at 11:59pm ET.

- As noted, Rusev posted a tweet this week saying that he needs a celebrity to face him at WrestleMania 34. The Rock replied and suggested his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart, but warned that while Hart will put him over, "you gotta kayfabe his STD." You can check out the exchange below. We reported on Thursday that actors Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) also accepted Rusev's challenge on social media.

Kevin Hart. He'll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2018