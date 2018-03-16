Dean Ambrose Pulled From Weekend Appearances, Shinsuke Nakamura 'Pick' Video, WWE NXT Star Pitches

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura plugging his win over Rusev at WWE Fastlane.

- Injured WWE RAW Superstar Dean Ambrose was scheduled for World of Wheels convention appearances in Winnipeg and Omaha but those appearances have been canceled. We noted before that Ambrose was scheduled to be in Alabama this week to be evaluated by WWE doctors but there's no word yet on if the cancellations are related to the trip to the doctors. Ambrose is still scheduled to appear at the March 23rd World of Wheels event in Sandy, Utah.

Ambrose has been out of action since December after undergoing surgery to repair a triceps injury. He was expected to be out of 9 months, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 34.

- WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose threw out the first pitch at the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies spring training MLB game earlier this week. Below are photos and videos in this Instagram embed: