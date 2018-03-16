WrestlingInc.com

WWE Announcer Responds To Harsh Criticism, WrestleMania TV Special, New 'The Cena Family' Nick Video

By Marc Middleton | March 16, 2018

- Above is another new Nickelodeon video featuring John Cena and "The Cena Family" doing game night. Cena will host Nick's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24th.

- As noted, WWE is currently working on a "WrestleMania's Greatest Moments" special that will air on the WWE Network and the USA Network in the near future. The moments were decided with a WWE website poll that ran for two days this week.

Corey Graves On Why He Prefers RAW To SmackDown, Banned WWE Terms, Vince McMahon In His Headset
- Corey Graves took to Twitter today and responded to a fan that criticized him for "defecating all over" 5 hours of WWE programming each week. You can see the exchange below:



