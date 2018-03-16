WWE Announcer Responds To Harsh Criticism, WrestleMania TV Special, New 'The Cena Family' Nick Video

- Above is another new Nickelodeon video featuring John Cena and "The Cena Family" doing game night. Cena will host Nick's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24th.

- As noted, WWE is currently working on a "WrestleMania's Greatest Moments" special that will air on the WWE Network and the USA Network in the near future. The moments were decided with a WWE website poll that ran for two days this week.

- Corey Graves took to Twitter today and responded to a fan that criticized him for "defecating all over" 5 hours of WWE programming each week. You can see the exchange below:

The most terrifying thing I've ever watched is the 5 hours of televised programming that you deficate all over every week. Your in-ring performance was somehow better than your commentary, and we all know how that went. — Brad McNeill (@McDealWithIt) March 16, 2018