'NJPW New Beginning' On AXS, Former Impact Star Launches Unique Podcast, Sean Mooney At WaleMania

- With less than two weeks until AXS TV's live broadcast of New Japan Pro Wrestling's STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Sunday, March 25th at 8pE/5pP, the network's weekly Friday night series will feature coverage from NJPW's New Beginning in Osaka (tonight and next week), plus a special bonus episode from Honor Rising: Japan 2018 (on March 23). In the weeks following the live broadcast, AXS TV will continue its Friday night series with coverage of NJPW's 46th Anniversary Show.

The New Beginning in Osaka kicks off tonight with two title matches featuring Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship and Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. A second hour from Osaka premieres next Friday, March 23rd at 8pE/5pP as IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada takes on challenger SANADA; then at 9pE/6pP AXS TV premieres a special hour from Honor Rising: Japan 2018 featuring the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) versus Bullet Club members Cody & Marty Scurll plus The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Hangman Page take on Jay White, Chuckie T and YOSHI-HASHI. You can check out a preview for tonight's show in the video above.

- Former WWE announcer Sean Mooney is coming to New Orleans for MLW: WaleMania IV on Thursday night April 5th at Republic NOLA at 828 S. Peters Street in New Orleans. Tickets are now on sale for the event at TicketFly, while you can get more details at WaleMania.com. Be sure to get your tickets today as WaleMania has sold out each year in advance. There will be a live MLW Radio podcast featuring many pro wrestling luminaries, who will be announced over the next few weeks. The evening will also feature a live performance by Grammy nominated artist Wale, a meet and greet with a special guest for golden and platinum ticket holders, a New Orleans style after party and more.

- Speaking of Mooney, his podcast, Prime Time with Sean Mooney, is moving to a premium, subscription-based model on Podbean starting next Wednesday. The guest for next week's episode is WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

- Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E. is entering the podcast arena as well. Why It Ended with Robbie E debuted this week and quickly made it's way to position 48 on the Sports and Recreation Podcasts iTunes charts within a day of its debut. The concept on the surface is an updated version of "where are they now," where a past memorable talent known to wrestling fans is interviewed about their rise and disappearance from the public eye. The focus is on the dream of becoming a wrestler, and how, when, where, and of course, WHY (the dream) ended. Robbie E came up with the idea and took it to Matt Koon, and they spent the last two months developing it. The first episode features "Glacier" Ray Lloyd, and focuses on his run in WCW, the original plans for the "Blood Runs Cold" vignettes, why the debut was delayed, how he got signed to a three year contact after meeting Eric Bischoff for the first time over a steak dinner, and much more.

"The future of this podcast is bright, I am shocked by how well it has been received, and I know this is going to continue to grow and become something the fans enjoy," Robbie E said. "We want to bring the fans the 'Glaciers', but also we plan on some people like Air Paris and Cherry, people who captured the public imagination for a brief moment and the disappeared."

"If I could just name a few people I would want to have on future episodes, I would say Muhammad Hassan, David Flair, and Maven," Matt Koon added.

Why it Ended debuts new episodes every Wednesday at 6 a.m. on Itunes, Whyitended.com, and MLWRADIO.COM.