Former WWE Wrestlers Working Together (Photo), Daniel Bryan Note, The Rock's Red Notice Release Date

- Above is a new commercial for PurLife Fitness, which has two locations in Florida. Former WWE star Travis "Tyson" Tomko founded the facility four years ago with two other co-owners, with the first location being in Delray Beach. It has recently expanded to a second location in Boca Raton. Former WWE wrestler Giovanni "Romeo" Roselli (of the tag team "The Heart Throbs") was brought on last year to run the training departments. PurLife has plans to expand throughout the entire state of Florida over the next several years, and eventually nationwide. They sent us the photo below of Tomko and Roselli:

- Daniel Bryan, who will be returning to SmackDown Live this Tuesday night, will be at the Special Olmpics IX MENA Games this Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event starts at 3pm. Bryan will visit the Special Olympics IX MENA Games, support a coaching clinic for athletes with intellectual disabilities at ADNEC, and participate in a Play Unified game, where teams of people with and without ID compete together. You can get more information at heretoparticipate.com.

- The Rock revealed that the release date for his upcoming movie, Red Notice, is June 12, 2020. The Rock plays an "Interpol Agent who treads the globe to hunt down the greatest art thief the world has ever seen." You can check out more details below.