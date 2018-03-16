Batista Says He Hasn't Accepted WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Because He Wants One More Run

Batista still wants one more run with WWE. The former WWE Champion, who has starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy blockbusters, told wrestling clothing store grplgme that he would like to return to WWE.

"I would love to go back [to WWE]," Batista said. "I've been very vocal about that. Never say never."

Batista added that he hasn't accepted a WWE Hall of Fame induction because he feels that his career is not over.

"I haven't accepted a nomination into the WWE Hall of Fame, because I just don't feel like my career is over," Batista stated. "I still feel like I have plenty to offer, but now it's a scheduling issue and it's also a creative issue. You never say never, but I'd love to go back."

Batista's last run with the company was in 2014 for a brief five month stint, that included headlining WrestleMania 30. He quit WWE during a promo with Triple H on the June 2nd episode of RAW, and has been gone ever since. He told Jim Ross last November that he has been in contact with Vince McMahon about a possible return.

You can check out Batista's comments in the video below: