Brock Lesnar - WWE RAW Teaser, Ronda Rousey Now Managing Boxers & Fighters, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

- Above is the latest Second Chance promo for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch asking fans to bring them back for the Week 11 match with Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- As noted, Vince McMahon has guaranteed that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW from Dallas, after The Beast missed the past two scheduled face-offs with Roman Reigns, who has been temporarily suspended by McMahon in the storylines. WWE posted the following teaser on The Beast for RAW:

Brock Lesnar finally emerges Per Mr. McMahon, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will finally appear on Monday Night Raw, three weeks before he defends his title against the recently suspended Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Now that The Chairman has punished The Big Dog for his inflammatory criticism of The Beast Incarnate and Mr. McMahon himself, it remains to be seen just how Reigns will react to Lesnar's appearance on Raw — or if he will even be reinstated before Monday night.

- WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has launched One Fight Management to manage MMA fighters and professional boxers. She took to social media today to congratulate her first client, Ferdinand Kerobyan, who just signed with Golden Boy Boxing.