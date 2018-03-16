The Undertaker MSG Casket Match Rare Video, The Miz Trains (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Book News

- As seen above, WWE has released video from a rare Casket Match between The Undertaker and Vader, who was managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer at the time. The match aired on the MSG Network and was called by Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. You can now find the match on the WWE Network Old School category. It was taped on March 16th, 1997 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- VIZ Media will be releasing the English adaptation of Shinsuke Nakamura's autobiography on August 7th of this year. VIZ announced last month that they had secured the English language publishing rights to "King of Strong Style: 1980-2014" and that it would be released with physical & digital editions. The book was originally published in two paperback volumes in Japan, covering 1980-2004 and 2004-2015. Both editions to be released this year will feature select color and black & white photographs.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz posted the following video from boxing training this week:

I've worked Southpaw for so long, decided to change it up today and man did I fell sloppy. Couldn't find my feet so I couldn't get the power or flow I wanted. I watch this video in slow motion to see all the mistakes I'm making so tomorrow I can go back and correct them. Thx @unbreakableperformance