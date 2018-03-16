Becky Lynch On A Possible Move To Raw After WrestleMania, Greatest Moment Of Her WWE Career

Former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch was recently a part of a conference call, and SoloWrestling had an opportunity to ask her some questions about winning the title and her future goals. Lynch was the inaugural women's champion on SmackDown Live, defeating Carmella, Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Bella at the 2016 Backlash pay-per-view. Lynch's first – and only – title reign lasted nearly three months before losing to Bliss in a tables match at TLC.

Recently, Sheamus and Cesaro mentioned the Superstar Shakeup, demanding Kurt Angle to draft them over to SmackDown Live due to running through all the teams on Raw. Angle declined, but issued a tag team battle royal to determine the number one contenders at WrestleMania, which Braun Strowman won.

Lynch was asked about this possible return of the Superstar Shakeup, and which brand she would prefer to compete on.

"[Going over to Raw] and having new challenges and a new crop of women's [talent]... maybe that would be the best look for me. I love SmackDown, I love the people on the brand, I love the crowd here, I love the vibe. But, I guess if I think what I always want to do is go for championships, and if that's not in my future on SmackDown, well then I want it to be in my future somewhere else."

At NXT TakeOver: Rival on February 11, 2015, the "Four Horsewomen" of Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks competed against each other for the NXT Women's Championship held by Charlotte. In the end, Banks was able to win the match and commence her first and only reign as NXT Women's Champion (there has never been a two-time NXT Women's Champion in company history since the inauguration of the title in June of 2013).

Lynch commenced on this historic moment in NXT.

"It was a gamechanger," said Lynch. It was my first pay-per-view that I was on in NXT, and I guess WWE programming, and I think it proved to everybody that I can hang and that I was a player and that I'm somebody to look out for. Being in the ring with three such incredibly talented and passionate women [working together] and trying to make a name for women's wrestling in general, I think it was a great time in history."

Regarding another match between the Four Horsewomen, Lynch stated that she "hopes so." She also added that the greatest moment of her career so far was winning the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, and her future goal is to win it again, "whether it is on Raw or SmackDown."

