How Was This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership With The Feast Or Fired Match As The Main Event?

By Marc Middleton | March 16, 2018

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featured the Feast or Fired match as the main event, drew 350,000 viewers. This is up 7.7% from last week's 325,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #119 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #128.

College basketball topped the night with more than 17 million viewers across more than 10 airings.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers
January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers
January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers
January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)
February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)
February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers
February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers
February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers
March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers
March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)
March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers
March 22nd Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers
2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

