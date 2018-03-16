How Was This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership With The Feast Or Fired Match As The Main Event?

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featured the Feast or Fired match as the main event, drew 350,000 viewers. This is up 7.7% from last week's 325,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #119 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #128.

College basketball topped the night with more than 17 million viewers across more than 10 airings.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily