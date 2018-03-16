WrestlingInc.com

Shayna Baszler On Defending Catch Wrestling, John Cena - Nikki Bella Press Conference Video, Stock

By Marc Middleton | March 16, 2018

- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella were among those in attendance at WWE's WrestleMania 35 press conference from MetLife Stadium earlier today. Above is video of Cena talking about WrestleMania and about how WWE is his life. Cena brought Nikki on stage after talking about how he proposed to her at WrestleMania last year. Cena said WrestleMania means everything to him and he doesn't know what he will be doing next year but he will be there and he will love it.

- WWE stock was down 0.32% today, closing at $36.98 per share. Today's high was $37.33 and the low was $36.78.

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon save Dakota Kai from a Shayna Baszler beatdown following Kai's win over Lacey Evans. Baszler was about to put Moon down but Kai interfered, leading to Baszler taking The Eclipse from Moon. A Twitter discussion on the segment between fans led to Baszler throwing her two cents in and correcting the fan. You can see the exchange below:












