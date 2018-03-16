Shayna Baszler On Defending Catch Wrestling, John Cena - Nikki Bella Press Conference Video, Stock

- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella were among those in attendance at WWE's WrestleMania 35 press conference from MetLife Stadium earlier today. Above is video of Cena talking about WrestleMania and about how WWE is his life. Cena brought Nikki on stage after talking about how he proposed to her at WrestleMania last year. Cena said WrestleMania means everything to him and he doesn't know what he will be doing next year but he will be there and he will love it.

- WWE stock was down 0.32% today, closing at $36.98 per share. Today's high was $37.33 and the low was $36.78.

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon save Dakota Kai from a Shayna Baszler beatdown following Kai's win over Lacey Evans. Baszler was about to put Moon down but Kai interfered, leading to Baszler taking The Eclipse from Moon. A Twitter discussion on the segment between fans led to Baszler throwing her two cents in and correcting the fan. You can see the exchange below:

She did last night — BullsFan4Life (@SILVERKING23) March 16, 2018

She was about to get her arm snapped when Dakota Kai interfered though — BullsFan4Life (@SILVERKING23) March 16, 2018

Hey Jai, On the mat, the leverage and control can be greater as in the case of #FranciscoSantosMiranda & #AntonioRodrigoNogueira but with enough velocity, ulnar, radial or humeral snappage is possible in the upright positions also! — Lawrence Yang (@GatewayMed) March 16, 2018

Yes. Spiral fractures can, & do occur, of the humorous as well as both radius and ulna. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 16, 2018

Anatomy is the entire reason I got into submissions — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 16, 2018

Imagine being so ignorant about pro wrestling that you think a double wrist lock/kimura/chicken wing isn't designed to completely snap the arm. https://t.co/rjber0O34K — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 16, 2018

A kimura is a chicken wing apparently....lols https://t.co/VQDxhNqppg — BC (@TheExile01) March 16, 2018

Yes. A Kimura IS, in fact, a chicken wing variation. https://t.co/1OrsUjuIob — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 16, 2018