Dixie Carter Hosts TNA Reunion (Photo), Who Got Feast Or Fired Briefcases?, ONO Preview For Tonight

- Above is a sneak peek for the Impact "One Night Only: March Breakdown" pay-per-view that premieres tonight on the Global Wrestling Network. The preview features Eli Drake, who faces Cody Deaner on the show.

Other matches announced are Idris Abraham vs. El Reverso, Madison Rayne vs. Gisele Shaw, Stone Rockwell & Sheldon Jean vs. Desi Hit Squad, KC Spinelli & Braxton Sutter vs. Allie & A1, Trevor Lee vs. Petey Williams vs. Matt Sydal for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Joe Doering, Phil Atlas & Jake Something vs. Brent Banks & Aiden Prince for the BCW Tag Team Titles and main event tag team action with Alberto El Patron & Impact World Champion Austin Aries vs. Kongo Kong & RJ City.

- Last night's Impact Wrestling episode saw the return of the Feast or Fired match with Eli Drake, Moose, KM, Petey Williams, Tyrus, Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, Ethan Carter III, Rohit Raju and Taiji Ishimori competing for briefcases. The match ended with Petey, Moose, EC3 and Drake grabbing briefcases. Next week's episode will feature the reveal of the briefcases, which will include 3 title shots and 1 pink slip.

- Former TNA President Dixie Carter hosted a party with former TNA employees at an establishment in Nashville, TN on Thursday night. She posted this photo from the reunion:

What a fun night seeing these amazingly talented people who helped build TNA Impact Wrestling. Wish everyone could have been there and we had also taken the pic while more people were there. It was an honor (and blast) to work with this crew. @impactwrestling #wrestling #tna #impactwrestling #greattimes #talent