Photo: Brian Christopher Badly Beaten After Fight With Chase Stevens In Hotel Room

Brian Lawler, a.k.a. Brian Christopher / Grandmaster Sexay, was badly injured after a fight with Jonathan Ryan Clark, a.k.a. Chase Stevens, in Evansville, Indiana on February the 18th. As seen in the booking photo below, Clark was arrested and charged with "Battery - Serious Bodily Injury."

In the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lawler suffered a fractured skull, a broken nose, broken orbital bone and had teeth knocked out. Lawler was reportedly intoxicated when police found him in the hotel lobby. We have learned that the fight took place in Stevens' hotel room and were sent the photo below of Lawler after the fight. The Observer noted that it could have been even worse, however employees at the hotel heard the commotion and stepped in. It was noted that Clark was a Golden Gloves boxing champion when he was younger. Stevens worked a indie show in Clarksville, TN the following weekend.

Days after the fight a GoFundMe was created for Lawler, which stated that Lawler had suffered 'a bad home accident' in Memphis that left him with several broken bones. The GFM was set up by Mike Dickinson, who is Lawler's manager, however it was eventually deleted.