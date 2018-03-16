Tyler Bate Injury Update (Video), Fans On John Cena Vs. The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon Works Out

- As noted earlier via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate has suffered a minor knee injury. WWE's website picked up on the injury, noting that he previously tweaked the knee and will be out of the ring for two weeks, and Bate talked to Cathy Kelley about the injury in the video above. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted about using the weekend to determine a replacement for Bate and Trent Seven in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but as noted, they will be replaced by Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Undertaker will accept John Cena's challenge for WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 81% voted yes.

- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" clip from Stephanie McMahon as she and Triple H prepare to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:

#MidnightWorkout w @defrancosgym @tripleh & #Andre - second exercise - "Chaos" overhead press #RondaReady #WrestleMania #NoExcuses #DoTheWork