Nia Jax - The Bella Twins Photo Shoot, Natalya On Finlay Working With WWE Stars, Presser Pancakes

- Above and below are more videos from today's WrestleMania 35 press conference at MetLife Stadium, featuring Stephanie McMahon and The New Day with a platter of pancakes.

- Natalya's latest Calgary Sun column is now online at this link, celebrating St. Patrick's Day with comments from Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and Fit Finlay. Natalya noted that Finlay is very much like a father figure to a lot of WWE Superstars these days as he works behind-the-scenes, helping the talents fine-tune their crafts "because no one has the patience and expertise Fit has." Fit commented on his Irish heritage:

"My heritage is really important to me. Ever since I left Ireland, I took it upon myself to be an ambassador and fly the flag for the country. I'm so proud of where I'm from … I have so much pride for Ireland and I always will."

- It looks like Nia Jax did a photo shoot with The Bella Twins for their Birdiebee clothing company today. Jax tweeted the following on going from living in a motel to doing photo shoots in mansions: