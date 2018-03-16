Roman Reigns Addresses Recent Steroid Ring Allegations

As noted, Roman Reigns appeared on The Jim & Sam Show today to promote tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. During the interview, Reigns was asked about jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez implicating him as a former client of his. Sam Roberts said that the scandal "turned out to be totally false [and] it's been proven to be completely false," although that is not necessarily the case.

"A guy doing jailhouse interviews isn't the most reputable source anyway," Roberts noted. Roberts asked Reigns if he's able to tune the accusations out even though he knows that he hasn't done anything.

"At one point it's like, who is this [Rodriguez]? Where is this coming from? What did I do? Like, what the heck is going on? I'm just sitting at home playing with kids. I'm feeding babies and changing diapers, and doing dad stuff and then all of a sudden this happens," Reigns said. "I think it's just a good lesson of where we're at. If you have any kind of social media presence; essentially, my Twitter is a billboard, unfortunately some people want to use whether it's in a positive passion and a negative passion.

"At the same time, it's one of those deals where, I know me, I know what I have done, and I know what the truth is. You have to have one of those bulletproof mentalities where it's like, these things are ricocheting off of me."

Rodriguez and his company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN), were accused of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona before distributing them out of the Miami area. Filmmaker Jon Bravo has been interviewing Rodriguez for an upcoming documentary and has been releasing videos to his YouTube channel. In one video, Rodriguez said that he implicated Reigns, as well as actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, as clients of his in order to get a better plea deal. Bravo later released a video apparently disclosing phone records and emails from Duhamel, and said that he would present evidence on Reigns in a separate video that would be released today.

Bravo noted on his Instagram that the 25 minute video will be released tonight. In addition to reportedly implicating Reigns, 15 other current and former wrestlers are said to be named as past customers of Rodriguez.

"Everyone is gonna finally see how real it really is as I give insight of the operation from the inside," Bravo wrote on Instagram today. "When the video is released today it will show the entire process of cross referencing orders with WFN. It is also going to surprise many."

