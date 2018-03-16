WWE Sends Gift To Women's Royal Rumble Participants (Photos), Women's Photo Shoot Behind-The-Scenes

As seen above, WWE has just released behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoot for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match that took place back in January. It looks like the video was filmed at the match rehearsals done on the night before Rumble Sunday.

The first-ever 30-woman Rumble took place on Sunday, January 28th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Asuka won the match, last eliminating Nikki Bella, and will now face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 in less than 1 month. The women's Rumble was the main event for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and was the set-up for Ronda Rousey to make her first official WWE appearance, which actually closed the show that night.

On a related note, Natalya took to Twitter this week and revealed a gift that WWE sent the women's Rumble competitors to commemorate the history-making match. WWE Shop has a similar 20 x 24 limited edition framed plaque with ring canvas for $129.99. They also have a limited edition framed plaque with autographed ring canvas that is going for $999.99. Less than 50 of those plaques were created.

Natalya tweeted this photo of the gift she received: