WWE 24 Series Returning Next Week, Dana Warrior Posts Vince McMahon Clip, Jimmy Uso & Naomi Video

- Above is another new Second Chance promo for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Voting is now open on Facebook for one of the previously eliminated teams to be brought back for Week 11 in a match against Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- The WWE 24 series will be returning to the WWE Network after Monday's RAW in Dallas goes off the air. The one-hour episode will focus on the women's revolution. Below is the synopsis:

"Female Superstars are redefining sports entertainment with groundbreaking matches and the addition of Ronda Rousey to a star-studded roster."

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior recently tweeted this video of Vince McMahon's reaction to her warm-up snarl inspired by her late husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

Dana is set to present the Warrior Award to 15 year old liver transplant survivor Jarrius "JJ" Robertson during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New Orleans next month. The first Warrior Award was presented posthumously to Connor "The Crusher" Michalek by Dana and Daniel Bryan in 2015. Dana presented the award to Joan Lunden in 2016 and to Eric LeGrand in 2017.

She tweeted: