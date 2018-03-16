WWE NXT Notes For Next Week, Roots Of Fight Teases New Pro Wrestling Collections (Video), WWE MMC

- Above is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at fallout from Week 9 of the Mixed Match Challenge as Second Chance voting kicks off.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon vs. Aliyah has been announced for Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network.

A thirty-minute "First Look" at the Best of NXT 2017 DVD will air on the WWE Network after the NXT TV episode. As noted, that DVD is hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal and features an intro by Triple H. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link before it comes out next week.

- It looks like the popular Roots of Fight clothing company will be releasing pro wrestling apparel soon, specifically collections on Rey Mysterio and The Hart Family. Roots currently has shirts for WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant but these would be their first pro wrestling collections.