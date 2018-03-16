Ronda Rousey To Make MSG Debut, The Bar Attacks Braun Strowman (Video), Rusev And Lana Want Votes

- Above is the latest Second Chance promo for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Lana and Rusev. As noted, voting is now open on Facebook for one of the previously eliminated teams to be brought back for Week 11 in a match against Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- It was announced at tonight's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden that Ronda Rousey will make her MSG debut when WWE returns to the arena. That event will take place on Saturday, July 7th. The Ticketmaster pre-sale code for the event is WWELIVE.

- Tonight's MSG live event in New York City saw WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar return to the ring and retain over Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat, pinning Kane to win. The post-match angle saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar attack Braun and try to put him through a table. As seen below, the plan backfired and Braun took out his WrestleMania 34 opponents.