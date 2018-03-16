No Evidence Against Roman Reigns In Jon Bravo Video, Which Wrestlers Were Named

Filmmaker Jon Bravo released his much-talked about video that claimed to implicate Roman Reigns and up to 15 other current and former wrestlers as former customers of jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez. Rodriguez and his company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN), were accused of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona before distributing them out of the Miami area. No evidence was presented in the video about Reigns or any other current WWE Superstars. Here are some notes from the video, which you can watch above.

* Bravo noted that he had Rodriguez's laptop in his possession that was released in a court hearing, which is one of his personal laptops that was used in February of 2016. There are 3 other phones and computers that have information up through February of 2017, but those are in the possession of the DEA. Bravo said that he is waiting for the release of those to conclude his investigation.

* Regarding Roman Reigns, Bravo said he is still waiting on evidence from those phones and laptops in the DEA's possession to be 110% accurate. Without that key information, he said that he cannot verify Reigns or Mark Wahlberg placed orders through WFN. Bravo said that you have to prove someone is guilty without a reasonable doubt, and he doesn't have that right now for Reigns and Wahlberg. He claimed that he understands that Wahlberg made his communications through a doctor, but he doesn't have those communications. He claimed that Reigns placed his orders under an alias but that "it's impossible to cross reference his orders without seeing the communication that [Rodriguez] had with him through text messages."

* WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura was featured in some Instagram posts regarding the video. It turns out that Ventura had nothing to do with WFN, but rather trainer Jesse Burdick used the alias Jesse Ventura when placing orders.

* Burdick reportedly placed $40,000 in orders. The photo that Bravo placed on Instagram of Cena was one where he was posing with Burdick. Photos were shown in the video of Burdick with Cena and Bobby Lashley.

* It was noted that "one of the key players with the WWE connection is Rick Bassman." Bassman never worked for WWE. He did train Cena, but that was 20 years ago. Bassman also brought Sting and Ultimate Warrior into the business in the 80s, but again, no actual connection was made between ANYONE and Bassman.

* Rodriguez said that his first contact with WWE was through Mark Bell and Chris Bell. He claimed that through them, Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin became "advocates and clients" of his product. Again, there was no evidence of Rodriguez communicating with any of those wrestlers, just with Chris Bell. A text from Chris was highlighted where he asked Rodriguez if he had a chance to speak with The Rock and John Cena in 2016. That was it.

* The only actual evidence presented in the video was of communications with Daniel Puder, Bassman, Burdick and Chris Cavallini, who trains Jinder Mahal and Sheamus. Rodriguez speculated that Jinder and Sheamus were using his products "which has yet to be confirmed."

* The end of the video said that it was "in honor of a legend - The Ultimate Warrior."