We're under a month away until WrestleMania 34 hits and the card is nearly complete with a few matches still on the way. On a scale of 0-5, how interested are you in this year's show? Below are confirmed and rumored matches for WWE's biggest event of the year.
Confirmed Matches:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
(rumored to be changed to Braun and Elias vs. The Bar)
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
(rumored to be changed to a Triple Threat with Jinder Mahal)
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
(rumored to be changed to Sami vs. Owens vs. Shane McMahon, possibly with Daniel Bryan as special referee)
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
