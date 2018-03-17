We're under a month away until WrestleMania 34 hits and the card is nearly complete with a few matches still on the way. On a scale of 0-5, how interested are you in this year's show? Below are confirmed and rumored matches for WWE's biggest event of the year.

Confirmed Matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

(rumored to be changed to Braun and Elias vs. The Bar)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

(rumored to be changed to a Triple Threat with Jinder Mahal)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

(rumored to be changed to Sami vs. Owens vs. Shane McMahon, possibly with Daniel Bryan as special referee)

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

