Ronda Rousey On Upcoming WrestleMania 34 Match, Showing Up To WWE Events Instead Of MMA Fights

Ronda Rousey spoke with Sky Sports on her upcoming WrestleMania 34 match where she'll team up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Rousey also explained the feeling she gets when she shows up for a WWE events. Here are some of the highlights:

Her match at WrestleMania 34:

"There's a lot on the line but I feel like if anybody in the world is capable of handling it, it's me. I am just so lucky to have this opportunity that it would be a slap in the face for everybody who has given it to me to not give it every single ounce of effort that I have in me. That's all I can do. The best I can do is the best I can do and so I'm going to give it all that I've got. I've got faith that it will be great and that we will exceed expectations. It really is a dream come true. I'm so grateful to have been given this amazing experience. It's hard to think that I deserve it, even, but I'm giving it absolutely everything."

Showing up for WWE events and how it's different from her MMA days:

"The most fun part is not knowing what's going to happen and to turn up to events without that pit of dread in my stomach. Instead there's a tingle of excitement and that's a big change for me. I don't normally walk into arenas smiling and it's really weird but it's a great experience. I'm genuinely excited for the future and I'm really looking forward to what might happen."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.