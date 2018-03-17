Nikki Bella Challenges Ronda Rousey?, Tommaso Ciampa Rips Toys R Us, ESPN - WWE Power Rankings

- Above, Nikki Bella showed some footage of her appearance at yesterday's WrestleMania 35 Press Conference where she shared a moment with John Cena. Before all of that, Nikki threw out the idea of facing Ronda Rousey at next year's big event.
- ESPN posted their latest top ten WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Kevin Owens / Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Asuka, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and at number one, AJ Styles.
- With the news of Toys R Us stores coming to a close, many people have been hitting up the toy store one last time to take a photo and talk about all of their good memories. Tommaso Ciampa told a story about working for Toys R Us and how his manager laughed when he said he was making money to pay for wrestling school. "Look who's laughing now," Ciampa wrote with a gif of him waving goodbye.
My very first job was working as a stock boy at Toys R Us.— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 15, 2018
I still remember my boss laughing at me when I told him I was just trying to save up enough money to pay for wrestling school.
Look who's laughing now... pic.twitter.com/PKcdhrUDoh