This year's WrestleMania will feature two women's title matches, the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, and Ronda Rousey / Kurt Angle taking on Stephanie McMahon / Triple H. In preparation of that, WWE looked at the top ten greatest women's matches in WWE history. Below is the complete list with videos.
#10 - 2018 Women's Royal Rumble
#9 - Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano — (Women's Championship Match: SummerSlam, Aug. 29, 1994)
#8 - Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley — (Raw Women's Championship Match: Monday Night Raw, Feb. 13, 2017)
#7 - Paige vs. Emma — (NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT ArRIVAL)
#6 - Trish Stratus vs. Lita — (Women's Championship Match: Monday Night Raw, Dec. 6, 2004)
#5 - Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — (NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: NXT TakeOver: RIVAL)
#4 - Asuka vs. Ember Moon – (NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)
#3 - Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — (WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: WrestleMania 32)
#2 - Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — (WWE Women's Championship Match: Raw July 25, 2016)
#1 - Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – (NXT Women's Championship Match: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)