WWE MYC Star In Lingerie MMA Fights, Sasha Banks And Others React To Avengers Trailer, Samoa Joe

- Above, Xavier Woods, Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus react to the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The film will release on April 27.

- Today, Samoa Joe turns 39 years old. He's been out of action since suffering an injury during a match against Rhyno on the January 8 episode of Raw. Joe has called the injury a "week to week thing" and has been removed from all live events after WrestleMania, which could just be a precaution until he's ready for action.

- Mae Young Classic Competitor, Renee Michelle, has been making regular appearances for Lingerie Fighting Championships as seen in the video below. She will be challenging Monica "Flowerbomb" Garcia for the Undisputed Championship this weekend. The company's Twitter bio is: "Lingerie Fighting Championships is MMA like you've never seen it before! Some of the sexiest women in the world fight MMA dressed only in lingerie." Michelle lost to Candice LaRae in the first round of last Summer's Mae Young Classic.

Roxy 'Roundhouse' Michaels (3-0 in the LFC) will be challenging the champ Monica 'Flowerbomb' Garcia for the Undisputed Championship Belt ?? Tomorrow Night at @samstownlv in Las Vegas. Action starts at 7PM. Get your tickets here https://t.co/l1vWCnG26r#VEGAS #RETWEET #WMMA ???? pic.twitter.com/1oGWsLFb1C — Lingerie FC (@LingerieFC) March 15, 2018

@ImJustDEO contributed to this article.