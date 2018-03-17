ROH Episode 338 Recap: Tenille Dashwood In Action, Flip Gordon Vs. Shane Taylor, Bullet Club Tension



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Several wrestlers are already out for a Battle Royal to kick off the show. The final two will face off in a one-on-one match to receive a future ROH Television title shot.

Battle Royal:

Chuckie T vs. Beretta vs. LSG vs. Shaheem Ali vs. Shane Taylor vs. Josh Woods vs. QT Marshall vs. Flip Gordon vs. Will Ferrara vs. Caprice Coleman

Chuckie T and Beretta stopped everyone from fighting so that they could hug. Quick eliminations early on as Taylor eliminates Beretta and Chuckie immediately. Ali eliminates Ferrara with an assist from LSG. Coleman eliminates LSG. Woods eliminates Ali. Coleman eliminates Woods. Coleman, Taylor, Woods and Marshall are the final four heading into a commercial break.

Gordon strikes Coleman in the corner as we return from the commercial break. Coleman hits a spin-kick on Gordon. Gordon hits a springboard spear on Coleman. Taylor clotheslines Gordon. Taylor holds Gordon up for Marshall to strike him. Gordon ducks it, causing Marshall to strike Taylor. Taylor strikes Marshall, which sends him over the top rope for an elimination. Coleman kicks Taylor. Gordon superkicks Taylor. Gordon hits the Samoan Pop on Coleman. Taylor sends Gordon over the top rope to the ring apron. Gordon drives his shoulder into Taylor before hitting a springboard clothesline on Coleman. Taylor clotheslines Gordon. Coleman hits a Modified Face-buster on Gordon. Coleman attempts to form an alliance with Taylor and shakes hands with him. Taylor sends Coleman over the top rope for the final elimination.

Winners: Shane Taylor and Flip Gordon

So Cal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels confront The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) during a backstage promo. Taven had been talking about Bullet Club falling apart and there being a conspiracy against The Kingdom. Kazarian talks about how The Kingdom is not the first team that ROH has conspired against. Daniels proposes an alliance between The Kingdom and SCU before walking off.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana briefly talk about the upcoming match between Stacy Shadows and Tenille Dashwood before throwing to The Kingdom backstage.



The Kingdom is shown backstage again. O'Ryan doesn't trust SCU. Taven talks about every king needing their pawns and every army needing their front line. Taven says every war has had alliances. Marseglia says he wants every member of Bullet Club to bring an umbrella because it will be reigning blood next week.

A video package is shown on Stacy Shadows and Tenille Dashwood.

Stacy Shadows and Tenille Dashwood make their entrances. Deonna Purrazzo has joined the commentary team.

Women Of Honor Championship Tournament Match:

Tenille Dashwood vs. Stacy Shadows

They lock up. Dashwood hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Shadows. Dashwood a pins Shadows for a one count. Shadows eventually hits a Scoop Slam on Dashwood. Shadows goes to the second rope. Dashwood rolls out of the way of an Inverted Splash attempt from Shadows. Shadows runs towards Dashwood in the corner. Dashwood moves out of the way. Dashwood briefly locks in a Tarantula on Shadows. Dashwood spikes the neck of Shadows on the top rope. Dashwood ascends the turnbuckles. Dashwood hits a cross-body on Shadows before pinning her for a two count. Dashwood drives Shadows into the turnbuckle post. Dashwood hits a Spotlight Kick on Shadows. Dashwood pins Shadows for the win.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood

Bullet Club's Cody, Marty Scurll, Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) are shown backstage. Cody informs Matt, Nick and Page of SCU and The Kingdom's union. Matt says the next thing Cody will say is that Bullet Club is fine. Cody questions if it is not. Nick asks what Cody thinks. Cody talks about being sick of the melancholy BS that's going on with him being the bad guy and claims that he's not the bad guy. Cody says regardless of what happened between Kenny and himself, it has nothing to do with the current situation. Cody talks about how they don't have to be his best friend, but they should think about all the money they have been making together. Cody talks about Bullet Club being for life and that they need to work together before leaving.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas and make their entrance. Eli Isom & Ryan Nova are introduced in the ring.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Eli Isom & Ryan Nova

Bruiser and Nova start the match. Bruiser kicks Nova. Bruiser chops Nova in the corner. Nova connects with several forearms to Bruiser. Bruiser pushes Nova. Nova kicks Bruiser in the midsection. Milonas tags himself in as Bruiser hits a cross-body on Nova. Milonas hits a Reverse Senton on Nova. Bruiser is tagged back in. Bruiser strikes Isom on the apron. Bruiser and Milonas drive their stomachs into Nova. Isom tags in. Isom ducks a clothesline attempt by Bruiser before striking Milonas. Isom hits a springboard dropkick on Bruiser. Bruiser connects with a forearm to Isom. Bruiser launches Isom into a Buckle-Bomb from Milonas. Bruiser splashes Isom in the corner. Milonas Superplexes Isom. Bruiser hits a Frog Splash on Isom. Bruiser pins Isom for the win.

Winners: Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas

Shane Taylor and Flip Gordon make their entrances. ROH Enforcer Bully Ray has joined the commentary team.

Shane Taylor vs. Flip Gordon

Taylor pushes Gordon. Gordon strikes Taylor. Taylor sends Gordon to the corner. Gordon chops Taylor several times. Gordon connects with a forearm to Taylor. Gordon superkicks Taylor. Gordon goes for a cross-body, Taylor catches him. Gordon elbows Taylor, before dropkicking him. Gordon hits a Modified 619 on Taylor. Gordon springboards from the top rope, Taylor slams him to the mat. Taylor pins Gordon for a two count. Taylor eventually clotheslines Gordon. Taylor pins Gordon for another two count. Taylor goes to the second rope. Gordon moves out of the way of a splash from Taylor. Gordon hits a Springboard Stunner on Taylor. Gordon hits a 450 Splash from off the top rope on Taylor. Gordon pins Taylor for the win.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Scorpio Sky comes to the ring after the match and attacks Flip Gordon. Sky strikes Gordon several times. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) come to the ring to chase off Sky. Matt extends his hand to Gordon. Gordon leaves the ring.

Cody is briefly shown backstage. Cody is informed that the rest of the Bullet Club is not going to be doing the promo with him. Cody says he can do the promo himself and imitates Matt, Nick, Page and Scurll. Cody claims that Bullet Club is fine as the show comes to a close.