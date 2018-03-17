Luke Harper On Vince McMahon And The Bludgeon Brothers, Reaction To Screaming Local Talent, More

Luke Harper spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports on Vince McMahon's involvement with the Bludgeon Brothers, when a local talent screamed during one of his matches, and the best WWE actor. Here are some of the highlights:

Vince McMahon's impact on the Bludgeon Brothers:

"Yep. It's a huge stamp of his. And then it's just me and Rowan just being a couple of no-nonsense, don't-care-about-anybody, go-to-the-ring-and-do-what-we-wanna-do kind of business now. And I'm way more comfortable with that. So I'm cool with it."

His favorite actor out of The Rock, John Cena, The Miz, and Batista:

"Clearly big Dave Batista. Just because my son adores the character, and I think the movie's awesome, and I think big Dave's awesome as a person. But outside of that, I would say that I'm a close number two."

During one of his matches when a local talent screamed while taking a move (:50 mark in the video below):

"I didn't hear it. I did the move and we get to the back, and somebody goes 'Hey, man, how bout that scream?' I didn't know what they were talking about, and Rowan turns to me, and he goes 'Was that you?' And I go 'No!' So, then finally the kid comes back, and I didn't see him. But they said that he did it, and then I watched it back, and I was like 'Oh, my God!' And I must have watched it 30-50 times by now."

Harper also discussed more on his first role in a movie and goals in WWE. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.