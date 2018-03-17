Funniest WrestleMania Moments, Vince McMahon And Other WWE Stars On St. Patrick's Day, 'Mania Facts

- Above are the top ten funniest WrestleMania moments. The group includes: a Blindfold match between Rick Martel and Jake Roberts, New Day coming out of a box of Booty-O's during their entrance, and Bobby Heenan riding out to the ring backwards on a camel.
- WWE ran an article on "34 fun facts you need to know about WrestleMania 34. Among the facts, Goldust has the most WrestleMania matches (6) without a victory. Also, if Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar close out this year's show, Reigns will be tied with Hulk Hogan for the most consecutive main events (4).
- On Twitter, Vince McMahon, Becky Lynch (with Sheamus), Natalya (with Fit Finlay), and Charlotte wished everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day.
May the road rise to meet you. Happy St. Patrick's Day! #ErinGoBragh— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 17, 2018
Happy st Patrick's Day from a couple of Irish folk pic.twitter.com/oNUNA13Dj5— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 17, 2018
Happy St. Patrick's Day! ..... and geeeez @BeckyLynchWWE will you stop crashing my selfies with @ringfox1?!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/hKddrSpLWO— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 17, 2018
Happy St. Patrick's Day ?? When Irish eyes are smiling they're up to something! #happystpattys pic.twitter.com/CfF7S0fz4f— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 17, 2018