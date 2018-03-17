WrestlingInc.com

Funniest WrestleMania Moments, Vince McMahon And Other WWE Stars On St. Patrick's Day, 'Mania Facts

By Joshua Gagnon | March 17, 2018

- Above are the top ten funniest WrestleMania moments. The group includes: a Blindfold match between Rick Martel and Jake Roberts, New Day coming out of a box of Booty-O's during their entrance, and Bobby Heenan riding out to the ring backwards on a camel.

- WWE ran an article on "34 fun facts you need to know about WrestleMania 34. Among the facts, Goldust has the most WrestleMania matches (6) without a victory. Also, if Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar close out this year's show, Reigns will be tied with Hulk Hogan for the most consecutive main events (4).

- On Twitter, Vince McMahon, Becky Lynch (with Sheamus), Natalya (with Fit Finlay), and Charlotte wished everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day.






