Early WWE WrestleMania Odds: Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rousey

WrestleMania betting odds have already been released by oddsmakers in Europe. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

According to these early WrestleMania projections, none of the current champions are favored.

Challenging for the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is heavily favored at -770 to defeat Brock Lesnar. Reigns is the most favored out of anyone on the card right now. This match is still favored at -200 to main event the show, a huge drop from being at -1000 just last month.

After earning a title match at Wrestlemania by winning the Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura has chosen to challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles. Nakamura is favored -250 to beat AJ.

Charlotte Flair is a +400 underdog to not be champion by the end of Wrestlemania. This particular wager is set up for the possibility of a Money In The Bank cash in from Carmella. While Asuka is favored at -295 to leave Wrestlemania with the title, Carmella has odds of -150 to do the same. So even if Asuka can win the title from Flair, a successful Carmella cash in would cause those betting on Asuka to lose that particular bet, even if Asuka wins the original match.

The United States Championship match has not yet been announced, however odds are being offered on who will walk out of Wrestlemania with that title. With a rumored triple threat match between current champion Randy Orton, former champion Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal, those three names all have odds. Of these three Jinder is slightly favored at -118, while Orton has even odds of +100. Roode is the outsider in this with odds of +375.

Another match that is likely but not yet announced would be Alexa Bliss defending the Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Jax is currently listed as a -500 favorite.

The special attraction mixed tag team match not only has odds, but also some interesting prop bets. The team of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey are favored at -625 to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The method of finish is favored to be by submission and Rousey is favored to be the one capturing the fall at -400. Furthermore, while the gender involved with the finish is favored at -400 to be female, the male participants are favored at -625 to start the match.

These are early odds and will move and shift dramatically. Some of these are close enough to flip altogether and all matches are subject to "end of broadcast ruling", meaning the final announced outcome by the end of the broadcast.

Wrestlemania 34 Betting Odds

Mixed Tag Team Match

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey -625 vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon +350

Method of Finish – Submission -240, Pinfall +100, Other Method +675

Participant to Obtain Victory

Ronda Rousey -400, Kurt Angle +300, Triple H +300, Stephanie McMahon +700

Participant to Concede Defeat

Stephanie McMahon -400, Kurt Angle +300, Triple H +300, Ronda Rousey +700

Gender of Participant Obtaining Victory

Female -400 vs Male +250

Gender of Participant Starting Match

Male -625 vs Female +350

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -770

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) +175 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -250

RAW Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) +300 vs Nia Jax -500

Smackdown Women's Championship*

*This bet is graded on which woman will be the title holder at the end of the event

Charlotte Flair (c) +400 vs Asuka -295

Carmella to Cash in the MitB and win the Smackdown Women's Title -150

Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat

The Miz (c) +325 vs Finn Balor -118 vs Seth Rollins +110

United States Championship*

This bet is graded on which man will be the title holder at the end of the event

Randy Orton (c) +100(evens) vs Bobby Roode +375 vs Jinder Mahal -118