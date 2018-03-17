Taya Valkyrie Fires Back At Body Shamers, Young Bucks ROH Match, NJPW Upcoming Schedule, More

- Above, The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) and El Generico (Sami Zayn) from Final Battle in 2009. After hitting a 450 splash and a second rope moonsault the Young Bucks picked up the win.

- NJPW announced new Bullet Club merchandise (hoodies, shirts, backpacks) is headed for the Strong Style Evolved show on March 25.

- Here's what the upcoming schedule looks like for NJPW World, all will include English Commentary.

* New Japan Cup (featuring: SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.) - March 18 (2am ET)

* New Japan Cup Finals (Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA/Sabre Jr.) - March 21 (2am ET)

* Strong Style Evolved - March 25 (8pm ET)

* Sakura Genesis - April 1 (5:30am ET)

- Yesterday on Twitter, Taya Valkyrie fired back at people who called her "fat, butter face, and manly" after her segment with Rosemary aired on this week's Impact. Valkyrie wrote, "The comments that I have been reading on the picture posted of me after tonight's airing of impact are nothing short of disgusting." Last year, the Impact star has commented on going through some body issues and being very happy with where she's at currently.

.@TheTayaValkyrie stands tall over @WeAreRosemary for a second time. The IMPACT Zone can barely contain this rivalry. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ybzmf6jZ94 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018

The comments that I have been reading on the picture posted of me after tonight's airing of impact are nothing short of disgusting. The fact that grown ass adults find it in themselves to speak like that about someone is honestly F'ing pathetic. — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 16, 2018

Calling someone fat, butter face, manly, ugly and so on and so forth is unacceptable. Take a long look in the mirror next time u feel like commenting. You don't know ppls struggles, stories or lives. Grow the F up. https://t.co/2HcV8AzakW — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 16, 2018