Jon Bravo Taking A Break From YouTube Videos, Ryback Causes Rusev To End Live Chat, The Rock - Conan

- The Rock was on Conan this week and performed the sketch above where Conan O'Brien became his "Rampage" stunt double.

- This weekend, you can get $17 t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- Rusev and Lana took part in a live Q&A this past week. Rusev started to read a question from Ryback asking if he was involved in the Jon Bravo - steroid scandal. Rusev smiled and said that he was blocking Ryback and then ended the chat. Rusev told fans to thank Ryback for the session ending.

See Also Roman Reigns Addresses Recent Steroid Ring Allegations

- Speaking of Bravo, he addressed criticism to his video release last night, which did not provide any evidence linking Roman Reigns - or any current or past major WWE stars - to WFN. The video also contained some spelling errors, such as Steve Austin's name appearing as "Aystin." Bravo wrote:

"I AM A ONE MAN TEAM. I do this alone, with no help not even a person reviews it but myself. Yes there are spelling errors.. When you are rushed by 1000's to make a video of this magnitude in this amount of time and work there will be errors.. I am human*******Also since no matter how many times or ways I say it but their IS EVIDENCE on Reigns but without some key texts to match the orders I WILL NOT DISCLOSE IT. ** Just wanted to tell everyone that I am going to be taking some time away from youtube to focus more on the WFN Film and other feature film opportunities that I have been given. I pour my heart and soul in these videos and feel that most do no understand what I am doing here. I was never a wave around your hand and "Film with a cell phone" guy. I wanted to do something that was different that not everyone has the patience to do, however I learned that this generation doesn't really know whats involved in making these types of videos and they want more instant gratification. I believe in quality and always will. As I have said many times in the past, I do not make money on youtube and have only spend thousands on gear and countless hours of learning and editing to learn this craft. Saying all that, I appreciate everyone even the people who hate, it's the people who hate that got me where I am today.?"

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.