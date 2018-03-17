Andrade 'Cien' Almas Confirms Alberto El Patron Talked Him Into Sticking With WWE

Last September, Alberto El Patron did an interview with Mas Lucha in Mexico on a number of topics including current NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas wanting to possibly leave WWE at the time. El Patron said he he gave some advice to Almas to help him stay with WWE. Here's what El Patron said, last September:

"I talked to my good friend Manny [Andrade Almas] and poor guy, he wants to come back. Unfortunately, when you go into that company you have to abide by their rules. That's just how it is," El Patron said. "It's the nature of our business. I always put it like this. There is a problem with all the talent that goes there, it's the inability to speak the language. They have the talent but when you go work for a company like this, you have to, I say this, something my great mentor Dean Malenko would tell me. Everything you know, forget it, delete the tape. You are starting from nothing. Use one of the moves or things that will help you get over but forget about lucha libre. Lucha libre will not work here. You will never be anything if you focus and stick to being a luchador in WWE."

El Patron continued that learning English and being in top physical shape were incredibly important if Almas wanted to succeed there.

"I adapted and changed myself. I have been the only one to go on and win everything that I won," El Patron responded. "So, that's what I think is the formula. I told Manny this the last time I saw him. He asked me if things were different on the main roster. I told him, 'Things are going to get worse up there.' [Laughs] I said, 'It's up to you. Put all you can into learning English.' I told him the exact same thing Dean Malenko told me. In my humble opinion, if it worked for me, it'll work for you. ... It is all a matter of time and adapting. If they change, they will get support. The physique is an important aspect over there. Manny looked incredible here. Over there he looks a little fat. For WWE, that is one of their principle ideals."

The story seemed to just end there, but today in an interview with Milenio, Andrade confirmed El Patron did speak with him about staying with WWE. Just a note, this is translated from Spanish.

"I miss everything, fighting here, the friends, my family and the food, but I knew that to succeed and fulfill my dreams I needed to leave Mexico," Almas said. "When I came to WWE I thought about coming back, because of the lack of opportunities and criticisms. But I talked to Alberto [El Patron] and he told me to stand up for my chance and I kept fighting for what I wanted."

After struggling to connect with NXT fans as a face, Almas turned heel and later teamed up with Zelina Vega as his manager. Almas won the NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last November. Over the last couple months, he was involved in a well-received feud against Johnny Gargano and made an appearance in this year's Royal Rumble match. In April at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Almas will defend his title against Aleister Black.