As previously reported, the WWE announced that starting with Backlash on May 6 their pay-per-views will now include both brands. Ryback commented on the decision on his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast.

WWE released the upcoming dual-branded pay-per-viewss along with their dates, which will be a total of 12 pay-per-viewss for 2018. The schedule featured some notable changes. Payback (SmackDown) was scheduled to be on May 27 but has been removed. Extreme Rules (Raw) was initially scheduled to be on September 16, but is now on July 15 with Battleground (Raw) being removed. Hell In A Cell (SmackDown) was on September 30 and has been moved to September 16. Ryback said it's a good idea for the WWE to simplify things.

"I think the 'In & Out Burger' formula; when you simplify things, and you do it well, you are much better off than over-complicating the menu," Ryback said. "I think Pro Wrestling over-complicated the menu a long time ago for the sake of money. There is a way to cut back on that now."

Ryback pointed out that it's a bit of a negative for mid-card superstars because there won't be enough spots for them to be on pay-per-views anymore. Still, he believes it was a good move by the WWE.

"From a performer's standpoint it kind of sucks because guys that were going to be on pay-per-views, may not be getting on pay-per-views regularly because you are sharing brands, and you can only take a few matches from each show essentially," he said. "They have ways around it though; they can create longer pay-per-views to try and kind of narrow that gap, I think it is a good move. It is too much of a product, which I don't think it is a good thing."

Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.