Becky Lynch On If Charlotte Will Defeat Asuka At WrestleMania 34, Who She Would Tag With From NXT

Becky Lynch spoke with Planeta Wrestling on if she thinks WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte will end Asuka's undefeated streak and who should would like to tag with from NXT. Here are some of the highlights:

If Charlotte will end Asuka's streak at WrestleMania 34:

"Yep, everything must come to an end, undefeated streaks and all. At one point, Charlotte had the longest winning streak on PPVs and she was defeated, everything can come to an end. Look at The Undertaker's [WrestleMania streak]."

If she had her choice, who she would tag with from NXT:

"From NXT, can I have two? Billie Kay and Peyton Royce."

Lynch also discussed Sasha and Bayley's current storyline. You can hear her full comments in the video above.

