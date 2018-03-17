Nikki Bella - Xavier Woods Crossover Videos, NXT Star Working To Get On TakeOver Card, Mustafa Ali

- Above, Nikki Bella and Xavier Woods met at the WrestleMania 35 Press Conference where Woods gave Nikki some wedding advice (pick a good band over a DJ) and Nikki mentioned how she really wanted to come on his UpUpDownDown channel at at some point in the near future. Nikki said she was a big Def Jam Vendetta fan, so it looks like they already have the game figured out. Below is the same video, but from Woods' perspective.

- Before his upcoming Cruiserweight Championship Tournament semi-final match against Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali spoke with The Express Tribune. Ali touched on how he first got into wrestling as a child and then began training at the age of 16.

"I specifically remember [my Dad] putting me in his lap and we would watch Saturday Night Main Event and what not. ... The funny story is that I was giving a presentation in class about how I was going to be a future champion and one of the guys mentioned his brother was a professional wrestler - who also had a school - and was looking for students."

- In the video below, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne hits the weights at the WWE Performance Center. Dunne says he's working hard and wants to find a way to defend his title on the upcoming NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card. Currently the announced card looks like: NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Aleister Black, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler, and a 6-Man Ladder Match (Ricochet, Adam Cole, EC3, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, and Velveteen Dream) to determine the first NXT North American Champion.