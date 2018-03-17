WWE Main Event Recap: Itami & Tozawa Get A Win, Goldust Vs. Curt Hawkins





The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Goldust and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins

They lock up. Hawkins backs Goldust into the corner. Goldust ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins before striking him. Goldust hits a Back Body Drop on Hawkins. Hawkins drives Goldust into the corner. Hawkins Suplexes Goldust. Hawkins pins Goldust for a two count. Hawkins drives his hip into Goldust. Goldust hits a spine-buster on Hawkins. Goldust hits a pair of clotheslines on Hawkins. Goldust bulldogs Hawkins. Goldust hits a powerslam on Hawkins. Goldust pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Goldust. Hawkins hits a spine-buster in Goldust. Hawkins pins Goldust for a two count. Hawkins hits the ropes, Goldust catches him. Goldust hits his Golden Cross finisher on Hawkins. Goldust pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Goldust

A recap of John Cena's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Roman Reigns and RAW GM Kurt Angle.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens assaulting SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher and TJP make their entrances.

TJP & Jack Gallagher vs. Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa

Tozawa and Gallagher start the match. They lock up. Gallagher hits a shoulder block on Tozawa. Tozawa kicks Gallagher before hitting a Jumping Senton on him. Gallagher hits a Jawbreaker on Tozawa. Itami tags in. Itami and Gallagher exchange waist-locks. TJP tags in. TJP strikes Itami several times. Itami connects with several kicks to TJP heading into a commercial break.

Itami suplexes Gallagher as we return from a commercial break. TJP breaks up a pin attempt by Itami on Gallagher. Tozawa comes into the ring. TJP hits a spin-kick on Tozawa. TJP sends Tozawa out of the ring. Itami strikes TJP. Gallagher rolls Itami up for a two count. Gallagher uppercuts Itami. Tozawa tags in. Tozawa strikes Gallagher. Tozawa assist Itami in dropkicking Gallagher in the corner. Tozawa hits a Senton from off the top rope on Gallagher. Tozawa pins Gallagher for the win.

Winners: Akira Tozawa & Hideo Itami

A preview for Matt Harry's Ultimate Deletion with Bray Wyatt is shown.

A recap of Braun Strowman defeating Titus O'Neil, Apollo, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater and Rhyno in a Battle Royal on RAW is shown to close the show.



