Dana Brooke Honors Her Late Boyfriend On WWE 24 (Video), NBA Star And Boxer With WWE Stars (Photos)

- As noted earlier, a new episode of WWE 24 airs this Monday after Raw on the WWE Network and it gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match. Here is the synopsis:

"Female Superstars are redefining sports entertainment with groundbreaking matches and the addition of Ronda Rousey to a star-studded roster."

WWE has released a teaser clip of Dana Brooke honoring her late bodybuilder boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, who died suddenly on August 22, 2017.

Last March, Brooke and McCarver both competed in the 2017 Arnold Classic. To honor McCarver, she incorporated a small piece of McCarver's posing trunks from the event by having it stitched onto her ring gear for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She had WWE seamstress Terry Anderson make the piece look like a dumbbell and have it placed over her heart.

On her tribute, she tweeted the following:

?????? I am forever grateful 4 my angel @DallasMcCarver my heart aches daily but reminding myself he is always w/ me makes me stronger! PLEASE TUNE IN! @WWENetwork @WWE I thank u for allowing me to share this! I am forever thankful https://t.co/CJDRcFtlGa — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 18, 2018

According to Medium.com, an autopsy determined that McCarver died after an unwitnessed cardiac event contributed to by of combination of coronary atherosclerosis (a buildup of plaque in the arteries) and an enlarged left ventricle (a thickening of the heart muscle that causes it to work harder). McCarver had a family history of cardiovascular disease including both hypertension and atherosclerosis.

- New York Knicks player Enes Kanter attended last night's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City and posed for photos with WWE stars backstage, including Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, The New Day, and John Cena.

Michael Conlan, an Irish professional boxer from Belfast, was also backstage (as seen here in this photo with Finn Balor).