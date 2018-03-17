Rey Mysterio Joins New Wrestling Company As Co-Owner And Performer

Aro Lucha, a new Nashville-based wrestling promotion, has signed Rey Mysterio.

The Tennessean published an article tonight announcing that Mysterio is joining the promotion as both a performer and a co-owner.

There are also plans to launch a crowdfunding effort that would allow fans to invest in a minority stake in the company.

"I think what we are doing with Aro Lucha being fan-owned is revolutionary," Mysterio said. "We are giving the fans something they have never had before, a voice and a chance to get in on the action."

The article also notes that Mysterio "was rumored to be considering a return to the WWE," but did not elaborate further on the situation.

Aro Lucha sold out its debut event at the Nashville Fairgrounds in December, where a pilot episode was filmed. The company then took the promotion on the road, holding non-televised events in Texas.

The company released this 'sizzle reel' from the pilot episode taping, which shows a number of familiar faces including Mysterio, MVP, Johnny Mundo, James Storm, Hurricane Helms, Taya Valkyrie, Reby Hardy and Willie Mack.

Although Aro Lucha hasn't found a television partner yet, co-founder Jason Brown says they are deciding between a few different options for where to produce the television show in Nashville, with filming expected to begin in May or June. Other live events for the Nashville area are also in the works.

Konnan is heading the company's creative department, which aims to produce a family-friendly product.